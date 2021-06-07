Diesel3 MagSafe fast charge wireless charging stand (final hours)

A new wireless charging stand has launched via Kickstarter this month with the aim of raising funds to make the jump from concept into production. The Diesel3 has been created to provide users with a fast charge wireless charging stand capable of charging your iPhone, Apple Watch and Airpods simultaneously. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.1 aptX-HD Hi-RES audio unique charging stand delivers the fastest possible charge up to 15W to your new iPhone 12. Equipped with MagSafe coils, the Wireless Charger Stand provides you with the ability to charge your device in both landscape and portrait orientations.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $47 or £35 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 49% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2021. To learn more about the project view the promotional video below.

“Enjoy powerfully fast charging with the Wireless Charger Stand. It’s New MagSafe Turbo Wireless Charging 2.0 capable, meaning when you set your iPhone 12 and Android phone down it’ll be fully recharged — Ultra-Fast & Hi-RES Audio. MagSafe for iPhone 12 now simplifies your charging experience. This ultra-convenient solution delivers the fastest possible charge up to 15W to your new iPhone 12. Leveraging the power of MagSafe technology, you just place your iPhone 12 on the charging stand for a secure, aligned connection in portrait or landscape mode. The Magnetic charging module is optimised for your Apple Watch, and to complete your charging solution, place your AirPods on the Qi wireless charging base. Designed to pull you in from every angle, it complements any environment.”

“Leveraging the new MagSafe technology for iPhone 12, you get seamless alignment and fast wireless charging every time for the easiest way to charge yet. The secure connection keeps your iPhone safely in place, even when your group text has it buzzing nonstop.”

Source : Kickstarter

