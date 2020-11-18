Belkin UV sanitizer and Qi wireless charger unveiled for £60

Joining the launch of the new dual device wireless charger unveiled by Belkin this week and now available to preorder priced at $130. Belkin has also unveiled their combined Boost Charge UV Sanitizer and wireless charger, the latest addition to their health and wellness portfolio, forming the new Belkin Health Wellness category of products.

The ultraviolet sanitiser and wireless charger has been created to help consumers have peace of mind when cleaning their phone says Belkin. Thanks to dual UV-C LED lights the wireless charger can sanitise your smartphone as it charges reducing up to 99.99% of bacteria.

“Safely sanitize your smartphone without the use of heat, chemicals, or liquids. Our UV sanitizer uses LED light so there’s no risk of exposing you or your loved ones to mercury. Reduce waste with a UV-C light lifetime that’s 3x that of traditional UV-C lamps.”

“Our UV sanitizer doubles as a 10W fast wireless charger, allowing you to charge your Qi-enabled smartphone while you sanitize another device or nonporous item—like keys, cards, cash, and rings—at the same time. Wireless charger is case compatible with phone cases up to 3mm thickness. ”

Highlights of the new UV sanitizer and wireless charger include:

– Reduces up to 99.99% of germs and bacteria through 2 UV-C lights

– Easily charge one device with up to 10W of power while you sanitise the other

– Works with Qi-enabled phones, including iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, Samsung S20, and S20 Ultra

– 4 easy steps: open lid, place phone and/or other items, close lid, push button to sanitize

– The compact size fits on any tabletop and silently sanitises without loud buzzing or fans

– Cleans keys, cards, phone cases with less than 3mm thickness, and other nonporous objects that you touch every day

– Includes power supply unit and 4ft USB-A to USB-C cable

– LED light will turn on when sanitisation starts and will turn off when done

– UV-C LED has longer lifetime than UV-C lamp

– UV-C LED lights sanitises without heat, liquid, or chemicals that could damage your device

The Boost Charge UV Sanitizer and Wireless Charger is the first of its kind from Belkin and is now available to purchase directly from the official Belkin online store priced at £60.

Source : Belkin

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals