Harbour wireless charger 30,000mAh battery pack with solar panel and more for $58

Harbor is a new wireless charging battery pack equipped with a massive 30,000mAh battery, solar panel and flashlight all enclosed in a waterproof and dustproof IP 65 casing. Early bird pledges are now available from $58 or £47 offering a massive 62% saving off the recommended retail price. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place in a few months time during July 2020.

“When you need power, light and instant charging on the go, you need Harbor. This wireless battery pack is your go anywhere, anytime power companion. HARBOR can charge your iPhone 9 times at one charge with the 30,000mAh capacity. Harbor has 3.6x faster PD 3.0 port, built-in Solar Charger, 10W Wireless Charger, 30 hours LED Light, and SOS Flashlight, which makes it a great everyday power companion anytime anywhere. Enjoy the freedom of wireless charging and never worry about “Low Battery” again. With the 10W Qi Wireless Charger, Harbor is THE fastest iPhone wireless charger on the market. Just place your phone on the pad and watch it charge!”

“As well as Harbor’s wireless charging pad, there are an additional 18W PD3.0 USB-C port, one 18W QC 3.0 USB-A port, and three 15W USB-A fast charging ports, which means no more fighting over who can plug in their phone, tablet or gaming device while you’re in the car or roughing it in the great outdoors. Harbor can power up to six devices, at lightening speed, simultaneously.”

Source : Indiegogo

