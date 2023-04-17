Fast wireless car charger hits Kickstarter

If you are searching for a fast wireless car charger you might be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign that has launched this month. Fitted with strong magnets the charger has been specifically designed to hold your phone securely in place, even on bumpy roads or during sudden stops.

The 1,100g magnetic force is provided by a N52H magnet and is strong enough to keep your device stable, yet gentle enough not to damage the phone or its components. Most importantly the magnetic attachment system does affect mobile or GPS signals. Early bird pledges are now available for the ground-breaking project from roughly $34 or £29 (depending on current exchange rates).

Fast wireless charger for your car

“The Fast Wireless Phone Charger & Holder for the Car is a device that combines the convenience of wireless charging with the practicality of a phone holder. It allows you to securely hold and charge your phone while driving. This type of charger uses fast wireless charging technology to quickly transfer power to your phone, reducing charging time. The phone holder fits a variety of phone sizes and models, and can be mounted in a convenient location on air vent in your car. The combination of fast charging and secure phone holding make this device a useful accessory for anyone who uses their phone frequently while driving.”

Assuming that the Fast funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fulfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the Fast wireless car charger project watch the promotional video below.

“The 2-in-1 design allows you to securely hold and charge your phone while driving, making it easy and convenient to use your phone while on the go. The fast wireless charging technology reduces the charging time, ensuring that your phone is charged and ready to use when you need it. The phone holder can fit a variety of iPhone sizes and models, and the posture of Phone can be vertical, horizonal, or at any angle, making it a versatile device that can be used with all models of iPhone 12, 13 and 14, also the Magsafe-enabled devices or cases.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the wireless car charger, jump over to the official Fast crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





