Yeelight magnetic modular smart lamp

Yeelight is a unique magnetic modular smart lamp which has launched via Indiegogo this month and already raised nearly $100,000 thanks to over 400 backers with still 29 days remaining on its campaign. The unique cubic design allows you to arrange a variety of different modules to suit your needs and features a Cube Matrix module featuring 25 addressable LED lights, the Cube Panel module offering smooth light blending and a the Cube Spot offering 350° horizontal and 20° vertical adjustment angle lighting.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the ground-breaking project from roughly $191 or £161 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 36% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“The Yeelight Cube presents a modular desktop ARGB solution that includes 3 different lighting modules: dot matrix lights, panel lights, and spotlights, which can be expanded and combined magnetically into endless combos without any connectors or fixtures. Customize your own dynamic pixel art and even transform it into what you want — a digital clock, a signature emoji, a billboard — with just one touch. With endless possibilities for customization and personalization, let your imagination run wild and create a one-of-a-kind piece of art that reflects your unique style and personality. The Cube-Panels allow for a seamless blend of colors and illumination, providing a more immersive and visually stunning lighting experience. “

Modular smart lamp

“These panels can be used to create a soft and ambient atmosphere in any room, perfect for relaxing after a long day or setting the mood for a romantic evening. With the Cube-Spot, you can highlight your favorite artwork, family photos, or decorative objects on your walls with adjustable angles that perfectly match your preferences. Highlight a gallery wall or spotlight a beautiful painting in your living room to create a striking focal point. The possibilities are endless, and the Cube-Spot makes it easy to bring your artistic vision to life. With Yeelight Cube, you can create an immersive entertainment experience that goes beyond the limitations of your screen.”

If the Yeelight campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the Yeelight modular smart lamp project view the promotional video below.

“By configuring the Cube through Yeelight Station on your PC, you can easily select different display areas to synchronize with light, all without the need for extra cameras or equipment. Yeelight Cube’s music synchronization function allows it to dance along to the rhythm of your favorite tunes. Unlike competitors, there’s no need for extra equipment like an HDMI Sync Box. Simply connect to your Cube through Yeelight Station on your PC and hit play, feeling the soul-shaking beat wrapped in the stunning light flow.”

Source : Indiegogo





