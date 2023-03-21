Nskil GaN charger, wireless charger and power bank combined

The designers at Leeo have created a small compact GaN charger not only features a wireless watch charger but can also be used as a power bank when needed helping to top up your mobile devices with a little more juice during the day. Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $60 or £49 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 57% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Watch wireless charger: A watch wireless charger is a device that charges a smartwatch wirelessly. It usually consists of a charging pad or stand and a cable that connects to a power source. Power bank: A power bank is a portable battery that can be used to charge devices on the go. It typically has one or more USB ports to connect devices and a micro-USB or USB-C port to charge the power bank itself. Combining these three functionalities into one device can be very useful for people who travel frequently or need to charge multiple devices at once.”

GaN charger & power bank

“GaN charger: GaN stands for Gallium Nitride, a type of semiconductor material that has high efficiency and can handle high power loads. GaN chargers are more efficient and compact than traditional chargers and can charge devices quickly. A GaN charger, a power bank with a watch wireless charger, and a TYPE-C output. The magnetic attraction between the GaN charger and power bank is a clever way to connect these two components and create a more cohesive product.”

If the Nskil campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2023. To learn more about the Nskil GaN wireless charger and power bank project observe the promotional video below.

“The power bank with a watch wireless charger is a convenient feature for users who want to charge both their phone and smartwatch on the go. The TYPE-C output is also a useful addition, as many modern devices use this type of port for charging and data transfer.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the GaN wireless charger and power bank, jump over to the official Nskil crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals