How to send your location on iPhone

Apple has included many features with its latest iOS operating system, allowing iPhone users to carry out a wide variety of different tasks and features thanks to the enormous range of applications and enhancements added since its launch. If you are interested in learning more about how you can share your location on iPhone with friends and family, this quick guide will take you through everything you need to know about sharing your location using the Find My application on your iPhone.

Enable location sharing on your iPhone

It is worth mentioning that before you can start sharing your location with friends and family, you will need to set up location sharing on your iPhone. To do this, open the Find My app on your iPhone and then select the Me icon in the bottom right-hand corner of your screen. Swipe up from the bottom of the screen to show all the settings under this menu and you will see a button allowing you to Share My Location. Here you can also customize your Find My app and tracking notifications. Allowing you to customize the way the notifications are shown on your iPhone as you can with any other app.

Send your location on iPhone

Now that you have your location sharing feature enabled on your iPhone, you can start sharing your location with friends and family. Simply follow the instructions below.

1. Open the Find My app

2. When you select People or Devices from the bottom menu within the Find My app, you will see a blue + sign on the right-hand side of the heading bar

3. Press the + and select the option to Share My Location

4. You will then be presented with a selection of contacts and the ability to search for someone in particular

5. Once you have selected your desired contact or contacts if you would like to share your location to a group of friends of family, simply press Send in the top right corner of your screen.

Notify friends and family when your location changes

If you would like, you can also send notifications to contacts when your location changes and you can also receive notification when a friend’s location changes if they allow it. To notify a friend when your location changes, simply follow the instructions below.

1. Open the Find My app

2. Select the menu option for People at the bottom of the screen and select the person you would like to send notifications of your location to

3. Apple allows you to choose whether you would like to notify your friend when you have arrived at a location or lever location, depending on your preference.

4. You can also choose to set a location radius, for instance, if you have entered the city centre or a large shopping centre, for instance. This will notify your friend when you are near the location instead of right at the location.

5. Apple also allows you to choose whether to notify your friend once or every time you enter that zone or location.

6. Once you have made your choices, simply tap the Add option to confirm and set up the notification.

Set a label for your location

Apple has made it possible for you to add labels to specific locations making it easier for you to share locations with others and make them more meaningful by labelling them with Home, Work, School, Gym and custom labels for other locations that may not fall into those categories.

Delete and check notifications that you have set up

If you would like to delete or check what notifications you are sending to certain contacts, you can do this easily by going to the Me option within the Find My application. Under Notifications About You you will see a list of people who are notified when your location changes. If you do not see the heading “Notifications About You” you have no current notifications set up. If you would like to amend or delete a notification, you are sending to a contact. Simply select their name to see more details and follow the on-screen instructions.

If you require further assistance using the share my location feature on your iPhone with contacts it might be with jumping over to the official Apple support website or booking an appointment to discuss your needs with an Apple Genius Bar representative.





