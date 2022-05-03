Ugreen HiTune T3 true wireless ANC earbuds launch for $36

Ugreen has this week announced the global availability of its new HiTune T3 true wireless ANC earbuds which are now available in black and white and available to purchase price of just $36 and will be available from online retailers such as Amazon and the official Ugreen website from May 7th 2022.

The new T3 earbuds feature Real Voice 4.0 environmental noise cancellation system, capable of effectively filtering out 90% of external noise as well as feed-forward ANC which can reduce ambient noise by 25 dB. “The ANC doesn’t produce inner ear pressure, so listeners can spend hours comfortably enjoying their music.”

ANC Earbuds from $36

The latest Ugreen earbuds also feature 10mm PU+Wool composite dynamic drivers, to offer users audio that is “punchy and a dynamic bass without sacrificing mid and high tones” says Ugreen.

Source : Ugreen

