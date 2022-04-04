Ugreen HiTune X6 affordable ANC earbuds from $56

Ugreen has introduced their new affordable ANC earbuds this month making them available for around $56 from online retailers such as Amazon. The HiTune X6 earbuds feature Active Noise Cancelling technology providing up to 35dB of dual-mode ANC.

Capable of reducing repetitive noises for a better listening experience the wireless earbuds can provide up to 6 hours of continuous playback from a single charge which can be extended using the included charging case to 26 hours of listening.

ANC earbuds

UGREEN HiTune X6 ANC Wireless Earbuds

35dB Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds. The HiTune X6 noise cancelling wireless earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation mode (press either bud for 1 sec to turn on), eliminate a max of -35dB of the external noise for truly immersive sound, allow you to focus on the music during commute traffic, at the gym, office chatter, or the flight.

DLC Speaker Unit

Drive by 10mm Diamond-Like Carbon Speaker unit, the X6 noise cancelling headphones features outstanding extension and sensitivity in sound, offers richer detail and low distortion, deliver a more natural, real and deeper audio. With Bluetooth 5.1, it supports the AAC and SBC high quality audio codec, suits for music types of any kind from any device.

6 Mics with RCV 4.0

6 ENC mics built-in hardware with RCV 4.0 (Real Clear Voice) software for environmental noise cancelling during phone calls, the X6 wireless earbuds blocks out 90% of the external noise, the mic picks up and deliver your vocal voice for better phone call experience.

All-Day Battery Life

The X6 wireless earbuds offer 6 Hours of playtime with a single charge, 26 Hours of battery life with the charging case combined. 10 minutes of charging gets 1 Hour playback, fully charge the earbuds in 1.5 Hours, fully charge the case in 2 Hours.

Arrival of the Fittest

Packed with extra pairs of soft silicone ear-pieces of different sizes for the best fit. The extremely low latency mode offers real-time syncing during gaming or watching videos with a 50ms gap. Really easy to set up with any phone or tablet with Bluetooth enabled.

Source : Ugreen

