XTAR GP2 GoPro action camera portable battery charger

Outdoor adventurers, sports enthusiasts and photographers that use the GoPro range of action cameras may be interested in the new accessory created by XTAR in the form of the GP2. A portable battery charger specifically designed for the range of GoPro action cameras offering a dual-slot 3A portable charger capable of providing up to 12 hours of battery life for your action camera.

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $30 or £23 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 35% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Finally, a no-compromise, ultra-fast charger with a high-capacity built-in battery case designed for today’s power GoPro users. The XTAR GP2 offers mobile dual-charging at 50% faster, and extends your GoPro HERO usage time by up to 12 hours – all in a sleek and compact form that’s a breeze to carry. No more worrying about running out of juice or having to bring a bunch of spares. Enjoy the freedom to seamlessly film from morning till night without missing a single, precious moment.”

GoPro battery charger

With the assumption that the GoPro action crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the GoPro action battery charger project review the promotional video below.

“GP2 can directly charge HERO 9 & 10 while being fully compatible with HERO 5/6/7/8 as well with the included custom battery holder. And its dual compartment makes swapping cells in and out effortless in just a few seconds. It fits easily in any backpack, fanny pack, or large pocket without weighing you down. At only 7 ounces, this handy charger features a smoothly polished, dustproof shell with magnetic snap closure for quick & secure access.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the battery charger, jump over to the official GoPro action crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

