Kaleid Flux wired gaming controllers for Steam, Windows and Xbox

If you have been experiencing problems with your wireless controllers you might be looking for something a little more connected. GameSir has this week introduced a pair of wired gaming controllers in the form of the Kaleid and Kaleid Flux supporting Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10/11 and Steam. These wired game controllers are designed to transform the gaming experience, offering advanced features, vibrant illuminated LED strips, and a high-quality, ergonomic design that prioritizes comfort and performance. With precision engineering at their core, these game controllers are designed for FPS and action gamers seeking to elevate their gaming prowess to new heights.

Kaleid Flux Game Controller

The GameSir Kaleid wired game controllers, officially licensed for Xbox, feature GameSir’s signature Hall Effect sticks, which deliver unparalleled anti-drift glide and reliable, precision-tuned performance across a range of platforms, including Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One X|S, Windows 10/11, and Steam. The Hall Effect Analog triggers ensure consistent output, making actions like accelerating or braking during racing games feel intuitive and predictable. The strategically placed textures on the grips, triggers, and bumpers provide a secure and comfortable hold, allowing gamers to maintain control during even the most intense and prolonged gaming sessions.

Working Platform: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10/11 and Steam

Connection: Wired, 3m detachable USB-C cable

3.5mm Audio Jack: Yes

Microphone Mute Function: Yes

Hall Effect Sticks: Yes

Analog Triggers: Yes, Hall Effect Magnetic Sensors

Rumble Motors: Yes, 4 in total, in each grip and trigger

ABXY Buttons: Micro Switches (Kaleid), Membrane (Kaleid Flux)

Back Buttons: Yes, 2

Customization Software: Yes, GameSir Nexus

Battery: No

Product Size: 156*107*60 mm / 6.14*4.21*2.36 in

Net Weight: 213g / 0.47 lbs

Package Size: 160*118*84 mm / 6.30*4.65*3.31 in

Gross Weight: 393 g / 0.87 lbs

One of the standout features of both the Kaleid and Kaleid Flux models is their stunning transparent design, enhanced by customizable LED light strips. The Kaleid model features microswitch ABXY buttons, a mesmerizing rainbow light color scheme, and an original PCB pattern emblazoned with ‘KALEID’. The Kaleid Flux, on the other hand, features membrane ABXY buttons, a captivating gold light color, and an intricate damascus pattern. These customizable LED lights allow gamers to tailor their controller’s appearance to their unique preferences, creating an immersive gaming atmosphere that suits their individual style and mood.

Availability & Pricing

Gamers eager to get their hands on these innovative controllers can purchase the GameSir Kaleid on Amazon UK, Amazon US, and the official GameSir website, with a recommended retail price of £59.99/$49.99 starting from May 30th. The GameSir Kaleid Flux is also available on the same platforms, with an RRP of £55.99/$46.99 from the same date. As an added incentive, GameSir is offering a generous 10 percent discount coupon for both controllers during the three-month launch period, making it an opportune time for gamers to upgrade their gaming setup.

The GameSir Kaleid controllers are packed with an impressive array of specifications designed to optimize gaming performance. Compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10/11, and Steam platforms, these controllers feature a wired connection via a 3m detachable USB-C cable. The inclusion of a 3.5mm audio jack and a microphone mute function ensures seamless communication during online multiplayer sessions.

The Hall Effect sticks and analog triggers, coupled with four rumble motors located in each grip and trigger, provide an immersive and tactile gaming experience. The Kaleid model features micro switch ABXY buttons, while the Kaleid Flux opts for membrane buttons. Both controllers include two back buttons for added customization options, and the GameSir Nexus software allows for further personalization of the controller's settings.



