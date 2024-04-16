$24 Nova and Nova Lite affordable wireless gaming controllers from $24

Nova and Nova Lite, are the latest multi-platform wireless gaming controller designs from GameSir to offer affordable well-made controllers. With their innovative anti-drift Hall effect sticks, you can expect precision like never before, allowing you to execute complex moves and strategies with ease. Imagine the satisfaction of nailing that perfect headshot or pulling off a game-winning combo without any input lag or stick drift.

Wireless Connectivity

The tri-mode connectivity feature allows you to switch seamlessly between Bluetooth, 2.4 GHz wireless, and a wired connection, ensuring you’re always ready for action, no matter the platform. Whether you’re battling it out on the Nintendo Switch, dominating the PC gaming scene, or engaging in mobile gaming on iOS or Android, these controllers adapt to your gaming needs effortlessly. Say goodbye to the hassle of juggling multiple controllers for different devices and hello to a streamlined, all-in-one gaming experience.

Pricing and Availability

The GameSir Nova and Nova Lite are not just about high-end features; they’re also about affordability. The Nova is priced at £39.99/$35.99, and the Nova Lite at £29.99/$24.99, offering great value for gamers looking to upgrade their setup without breaking the bank. These competitive price points make it easier than ever to invest in a quality gaming controller that will serve you well for countless gaming sessions. Both controllers are readily available for purchase on Amazon UK, Amazon, and the GameSir website, making it easy for you to get your hands on these innovative devices. With just a few clicks, you can have your very own GameSir Nova or Nova Lite delivered straight to your doorstep, ready to elevate your gaming experience to new heights.

Here are some other articles you may find of interest on the subject of game controllers :

Customization

The GameSir Nova wireless gaming controller stands out with its personalized RGB lighting effects, allowing you to set the mood for every gaming session with a spectrum of colors. Imagine creating the perfect ambiance for an intense horror game or a vibrant, colorful atmosphere for a lighthearted platformer. The dual HD Rumble Motors in the grips deliver precise and varied haptic feedback, enhancing the realism of your gaming experience.

Feel the satisfying recoil of a gun, the rumble of a racing car’s engine, or the subtle vibrations of a character’s footsteps, all in the palms of your hands. Additionally, the Nova boasts interactive motion controls and two macro back buttons for executing complex moves effortlessly. Map your favorite combos or special moves to these buttons and gain a competitive edge in your favorite games.

The Nova Lite wireless games controller also packs a punch with its 20 Hz turbo function and a multi-function M button to fine-tune your gaming preferences on the fly. Customize your controller settings to match your playstyle and dominate the competition with ease. Jump over to the official GameSir website for full specifications and availability

Nova Controller Specifications:

Working Platform: Switch, Android, iOS, PC, Steam

Connection: Bluetooth, 2.4 GHz, and wired connection

ABXY Buttons: Membrane

Hall Effect Sticks: Yes

Analog Triggers: No, hair triggers for faster response

Rumble Motors: Yes, 1 RH rumble motor in each grip

6-Axis Gyro: Yes

Back Buttons: Yes, 2 mappable back buttons

Battery: 1200mAh

Colorway: Retro White or Neon Teal

Product Size: 155*104*61 mm / 6.10*4.09*2.40 in

Net Weight: 217 g / 0.48 lbs

Nova Lite Games Controller Specifications:

Working Platform: PC, Steam, Android, iOS, Switch

Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wireless Dongle, Wired

Battery: 600mAh

ABXY Buttons: Membrane

Hall Effect Sticks: Yes

Analog Triggers: Yes

Rumble Motors: Yes, one motor in each grip

Colorway: Stellar White or Space Purple

Product Size: 155*104*61 mm / 6.10*4.09.2.40 in

Net Weight: 205 g / 0.45 lbs



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals