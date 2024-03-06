NYXI Warrior game controller with Hall Effect Sensors

NYXI has launched the NYXI Warrior, a new game controller that combines Gamecube-inspired design with modern technological advancements. The controller is designed to meet the demands of gamers seeking an improved experience with their Switch consoles. Key features and innovations of the NYXI Warrior include:

Hall Effect Sensors: The joysticks and triggers incorporate Hall effect sensors to eliminate drift and provide accurate control, enhancing gameplay in various game genres.

Customization: The NYXI Warrior offers adjustable trigger lengths and interchangeable back paddles, allowing gamers to tailor the controller to their preferences for both competitive and casual play.

Multi-Platform Compatibility: The controller is compatible with multiple platforms, including Switch, Gamecube, Wii, and Windows systems.

Connectivity Options: Gamers can connect the controller via Bluetooth, 2.4G wireless, or USB-C wired connections.

Additional Features: The controller also includes HD rumble, a 6-axis gyroscope, and an 8-way D-pad for precise directional control.

At the heart of the NYXI Warrior, you’ll find Optical Microswitches. These are not your average switches; they react faster and last longer than the usual ones. This means every press of the D-pad or face button is quick and reliable, which can make all the difference in fast-paced games.

When it comes to control, precision is key. The NYXI Warrior’s Hall Effect Sensors are top-notch for this. They make sure your joystick and trigger movements are accurate, so you won’t have to worry about the annoying drift issue that can ruin your game. If you like to tweak your gear, the NYXI Warrior has got you covered. You can adjust the trigger length and swap out the back paddles to fit exactly how you play. This kind of customization can give you an edge, whether you’re in it to win it or just playing for fun.

Features :

— Compatibility: Switch (3.0.0 or above), Gamecube, Wii, Windows (Windows 10 or above)

— Connectivity: Bluetooth, 2.4G Wireless Connection, USB-C Wired Connection

— Hall Effect Joystick

— Adjustable Hall Sensing Triggers

— Interchangeable Back Paddle

— Freely choose programmable back buttons and turbo function.

— Optical Microswitches A/B/X/Y & D-Pad

— Mechanical L/R Buttons

— HD RUMBLE

— 6-Axis Gyroscope

— 8-Way D-pad for Precise and Versatile Directional Control

One of the best things about this controller is that it works with many different systems. It’s compatible with the Switch, Gamecube, Wii, and Windows. This means you can have the same great gaming experience no matter what platform you’re on.

The NYXI Warrior also gives you the freedom to play how you want. It comes with Bluetooth, 2.4G wireless, and USB-C wired connection options. So, you can go cord-free or plug in for a steady connection—it’s all up to you.But that’s not all. The controller also has HD rumble for a more immersive feel and a 6-axis gyroscope for responsive motion controls. The 8-way D-pad ensures you can navigate through any game with precision.

The NYXI Warrior Game Controller is all about bringing together a cool retro look with the functionality you expect from modern tech. It’s made for gamers who care about performance and style. You can pre-order now and elevate your gaming experience with this impressive controller.



