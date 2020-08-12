Schedge environmentally friendly vehicles windshield wipers

Schedge has been designed to provide a more environmentally friendly way to replace your vehicles windshield wipers offering a system that allows you to refill the worn out parts rather than the complete enclosure. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the new wiper blades that allow you to refill rather than replace when needed.

Early bird pledges are available from just $10 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during February 2021.The environmentally friendly windscreen wiper design replaces just the rubber wiper. “Forget the days of fumbling around with multiple clips and parts while installing your wiper blade. Our frames are designed to fit the specifications for your own vehicle. Our refills are also cut to fit your wiper frame! Schedge wiper blade frames come with a single pre-installed clip that will fit your exact vehicle. Your initial frame install will take less than 5 minutes and will include a single set of simple instructions.”

“Our mission is simple: reinvent the process of windshield wiper replacement with a solution that is painless for the earth, your wallet, and your Schedge. Stop replacing. Start refilling. Simple as that. With easy-to-follow instructions, auto-ship refills, and a lifetime warranty on the frame, we’re turning a smart concept into a no-brainer. Schedge inserts allow you to simply refill your windshield wiper’s blade instead of replacing the entire frame, saving you time, money, and trips to the auto mechanic.”

Source : Kickstarter

