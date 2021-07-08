Microsoft releases patch for Windows PrintNightmare vulnerability

Geeky Gadgets

Windows PrintNightmare vulnerabilityWindows users will be pleased to know that Microsoft has released a new patch to secure the PrintNightmare exploit correcting the print spooler remote code execution vulnerability. “A remote code execution vulnerability exists when the Windows Print Spooler service improperly performs privileged file operations. An attacker who successfully exploited this vulnerability could run arbitrary code with SYSTEM privileges. An attacker could then install programs; view, change, or delete data; or create new accounts with full user rights.”

“UPDATE July 7, 2021: The security update for Windows Server 2012, Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10, Version 1607 have been released. Please see the Security Updates table for the applicable update for your system. We recommend that you install these updates immediately. If you are unable to install these updates, see the FAQ and Workaround sections in this CVE for information on how to help protect your system from this vulnerability.”

“In order to secure your system, you must confirm that the following registry settings are set to 0 (zero) or are not defined (Note: These registry keys do not exist by default, and therefore are already at the secure setting.)”:

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Policies\Microsoft\Windows NT\Printers\PointAndPrint
NoWarningNoElevationOnInstall = 0 (DWORD) or not defined (default setting)
NoWarningNoElevationOnUpdate = 0 (DWORD) or not defined (default setting)

for more information on correcting the PrintNightmare exploit and installing the correct patch jump over to the official Microsoft website by following the link below.

