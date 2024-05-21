Microsoft Windows Live Captions lets you communicate in real-time in different languages

Microsoft has added a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature to its Windows 11 operating system to improve real-time communication across different languages. The AI translation capabilities, seamlessly integrated into the Live Captions feature, enable users to engage with content and collaborate with others from different parts of the world in real-time. This innovative addition to Windows 11 aims to break down language barriers and foster global connectivity.

Microsoft also launched its new Copilot PC range of systems equipped with neural processing units or NPUs to enable the systems to carry out intensive AI tasks without affecting the performance of the CPU or GPU. Check out the full Microsoft 2024 Keynote or jump over to our previous article which explains more about the new Copilot PC range.

Windows Live Caption Real-Time Translation

Jump forward to 47 minutes 30 seconds to see a demonstration of the new Windows Live Captions AI translation system in action.

The AI translation features in Windows 11 work by instantly translating any audio passing through your PC into English-languagecaptions. This means that users can now enjoy international podcasts, watch foreign sports events, and participate in multilingual meetings without the need for separate translation software. The Live Captions feature ensures a consistent and accessible experience across all applications, making it easier for users to engage with content in their preferred language.

Neural Processing Units (NPU)

Under the hood, Windows 11’s AI translation capabilities are powered by advanced Neural Processing Units (NPUs). These specialized processors are designed to efficiently handle complex AI tasks, ensuring accurate and fast translations even when the user is offline. The integration of NPUs into Windows 11 demonstrates Microsoft’s commitment to leveraging innovative technology to enhance user experience and productivity.

One of the key benefits of Windows 11’s AI translation features is their wide availability. These features are accessible across all Copilot+ PCs, ensuring that a broad range of users can take advantage of this technology. By making AI translation a standard part of the Windows 11 experience, Microsoft aims to create a more inclusive and connected world, where language is no longer a barrier to communication and collaboration.

User-Friendly Interface

Microsoft has prioritized seamless integration and user-friendliness in the implementation of AI translation features in Windows 11. Users can access these features as part of the standard Windows 11 update, without the need for additional downloads or purchases. The intuitive interface allows users to easily enable and customize Live Captions settings, ensuring a smooth and personalized experience.

In addition to AI translation, Windows 11 offers a suite of other AI-driven features that can significantly enhance user experience and productivity. These include voice recognition, smart search, and personalized recommendations. By exploring and leveraging these tools, users can unlock the full potential of Windows 11 and streamline their daily tasks, both at home and in the workplace.

The Future of Communication and Collaboration

As Microsoft continues to invest in AI technologies, the future of communication and collaboration looks brighter than ever. The introduction of AI translation features in Windows 11 is just the beginning of a new era in which language barriers will no longer hinder global connectivity. With the power of AI at their fingertips, users can look forward to a more inclusive, efficient, and interconnected world, where ideas and information flow freely across borders.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals