New Microsoft Copilot + PC systems launch with artificial intelligence (AI)

Microsoft has this week launched a new range of computers in the form of laptops and tablets under the banner of Microsoft Copilot + PC systems. These new AI enhanced laptops and tablets have been specifically designed to enable users to interact with their computers in new ways, offering unprecedented performance, intelligence, and efficiency says Microsoft.

At the heart of Copilot+ PCs lies a powerful new silicon capable of executing over 40 trillion operations per second (TOPS), allowing them to tackle even the most demanding tasks with ease. One of the most impressive aspects of Copilot+ PCs is their ability to deliver exceptional performance without compromising on battery life. These devices boast an all-day battery life, allowing users to work, create, and explore without the constant need to recharge. Whether you’re streaming video for up to 22 hours or browsing the web for 15 hours, Copilot+ PCs ensure that you can stay productive and entertained throughout the day.

Moreover, Copilot+ PCs have access to the most advanced AI models, empowering users to harness the full potential of artificial intelligence. This integration of innovative AI technology enables Copilot+ PCs to adapt to user preferences, optimize performance, and provide intelligent recommendations, ultimately enhancing the overall user experience.

Innovative AI-Powered Features

Copilot+ PCs come equipped with a range of groundbreaking features that leverage the power of AI to transform the way users interact with their devices. The Recall feature is a prime example, allowing users to effortlessly find and remember content they’ve previously encountered on their PC. Whether it’s a document, image, or website, Recall makes it simple to retrieve information when needed, saving time and increasing productivity.

For more information on all the new announcements made at the Microsoft Made 2024 Keynote presentation jump over to our previous article which includes the full presentation.

Another standout feature is Cocreator, which enables users to generate and refine AI images in near real-time, directly on their Copilot+ PC. This powerful tool opens up new possibilities for creative professionals, designers, and artists, providing them with a seamless and efficient workflow for bringing their ideas to life.

Copilot+ PCs also excel in breaking down language barriers, thanks to the innovative Live Captions feature. With the ability to translate audio from over 40 languages into English, Live Captions ensures that users can effectively communicate and consume content from around the world. This feature is particularly valuable for international collaboration, online learning, and accessing a wealth of global resources.

Robust Security and Privacy

In addition to their impressive performance and AI capabilities, Copilot+ PCs prioritize user security and privacy. These devices come equipped with the Microsoft Pluton Security processor, which is enabled by default, providing an additional layer of protection against cyber threats. Furthermore, Windows 11, the operating system powering Copilot+ PCs, offers personalized privacy controls, allowing users to customize their settings according to their preferences.

Copilot+ PCs are designed to seamlessly integrate with a wide range of popular applications and services. With native Arm64 experiences for Microsoft 365 apps and other widely-used software, users can expect a smooth and efficient workflow across their favorite tools and platforms.

Despite their advanced features and capabilities, Copilot+ PCs remain accessible to a broad audience, with prices starting at $999. This competitive pricing, combined with the incredible value these devices offer, makes them an attractive option for professionals, students, and technology enthusiasts alike. Pre-orders for Copilot+ PCs are now open, with the first wave of devices set to hit the market on June 18 2024. Consumers can choose from a range of options, as Copilot+ PCs are available from Microsoft Surface and leading OEM partners such as Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Samsung.



