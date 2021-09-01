Windows 11 will not support Android applications at launch

Today Microsoft has officially confirmed the Windows 11 release date is set for October 5th 2021 and Windows 10 owners will be able to start upgrading to the next generation Windows operating system if their computers are supported. Unfortunately one of the highly anticipated features of Windows 11 supporting Android applications running on Windows natively will not be available at launch. But Microsoft will begin testing Android app support via the Insider program over the coming months.

Windows 11 features that will be available at launch include Snap Layouts, an updated Start menu, Microsoft Teams integration, and more. Windows 11 will be rolled out in a “phased and measured approach” explains Microsoft and some users may have to wait until 2022 to be able to upgrade their computers.

Windows 11 minimum system requirements

These are the basic requirements for installing Windows 11 on a PC.

Processor: 1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or System on a Chip (SoC)

RAM: 4 gigabyte (GB)

Storage: 64 GB or larger storage device : Note: See below under “More information on storage space to keep Windows 11 up-to-date” for more details.

System firmware: UEFI, Secure Boot capable

TPM: Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0

Graphics card: Compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver

Display: High definition (720p) display that is greater than 9” diagonally, 8 bits per color channel

Internet connection and Microsoft accounts: Windows 11 Home edition requires internet connectivity and a Microsoft account to complete device setup on first use. Switching a device out of Win 11 Home in S mode also requires internet connectivity. Learn more about S mode here. For all Win 11 editions, internet access is required to perform updates and to download and take advantage of some features. A Microsoft account is required for some features.

Microsoft explains “If your device does not meet these requirements, you may not be able to install Windows 11 on your device and might want to consider purchasing a new PC. If you are unsure whether your PC meets these requirements, you can check with your PC Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) or, if your device is already running Windows 10, you will soon be able to use the PC Health Check app to assess compatibility.”

Source : Android Authority

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals