Microsoft Windows 11 release date possibly leaked by Intel

Last month Microsoft unveiled its new Windows 11 operating system, making available a download to Windows Insiders to check out the new features, design and enhancements Microsoft has in store. No release date was announced, but Microsoft has been hinting that it could take place sometime around October 2021. Now documents from Intel seem to indicate that the new Windows 11 release date may well indeed be October 2021.

Microsoft is also offering free upgrades from Windows 10 to Windows 11 and will start rolling out an upgrade to compatible computers sometime early next year. If you are interested in learning more about Windows 11 and would like to install it on your existing Windows 10 PC the Windows Insider’s program is open to anyone and you can register to become a member over on the official Microsoft website.

If you are thinking of upgrading from Windows 10 to Windows 11, Microsoft offers a 10 day rollback window, during which you can easily rollback to Windows 10. After the 10 days wrap you will have to perform a full clean install of Windows 10 which is much more time-consuming and complex than the automated version Microsoft provides. As soon as Microsoft confirms a Windows 11 release date we will keep you up to speed as always.

Source : Guru 3D

