New Gateway 23.8″ all-in-one Windows 11 PC

American computer manufacturer Gateway has introduced their new all-in-one Windows 11 PC this week equipped with a 23.8″ display and priced at just $399 and is available exclusively from Walmart. The affordable entry-level Gateway All-in-One is powered by an Intel Pentium processor and features a VESA mount compatible for easy wall installation if desired.

Windows 11 Home (S mode)

Intel Pentium Silver J5040 Processor (2.00GHz base, Up to 3.20GHz)

23.8” IPS FHD Display, (1920 x 1080)

Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year Subscription Included. A $69.99 value.*

128 Solid State Drive

Fully Adjustable Stand – Pan, Tilt, Rotate

4 GB Memory (RAM)

Wireless Keyboard & Mouse Included

All-in-one Windows 11 PC

“The demand for affordable computing devices continues to increase as remote and hybrid work becomes more common,” said Rodney Rad, executive vice president, GPU Company, licensee of the Gateway brand. “Consumers need home computing devices that are fast, reliable, and built with technology that helps to improve productivity. Gateway continues to meet these growing demands and offer devices that won’t break the bank.”

“Fully loaded with Windows 11 Home, the Gateway All-in-One helps to maximize productivity and allows for better organization and focus while working. Windows 11 allows users to set Focus Sessions to silence notifications and work free of distractions. Snap Assist and Snap layouts help organize apps and windows on the screen making it easier to get things done. Users can also curate the content they want with Windows 11 widgets keeping them in the know, and Microsoft Photos makes viewing and sharing images easier than ever. Seamless redocking with Windows 11 means users are free to move around and when they plug back in, can continue right where they left off.”

Source : Gateway

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals