New Windows 11 watermark warns of incompatible hardware

It has been revealed this week that Microsoft is currently experimenting with a new watermark that will warn users they have installed the companies latest Windows 11 operating system on incompatible hardware. Spotted by Twitter user Albacore and available in the latest Windows 11 preview builds, the watermark is set to appear on the desktop wallpaper as well as on the landing page of the settings app within Windows.

The Windows 11 incompatible hardware watermark reveals a message saying “system requirements not met” alongside the build number of the evaluation or preview versions. Microsoft has not yet announced whether it intends to keep and widely implement the Windows 11 watermark for all users. Knowing which hardware is supported by Windows 11 and which is not is still a little difficult due to confusion at the launch of Windows 11

. Microsoft originally launched a Windows 11 hardware compatibility application but unfortunately needed to remove it shortly after launch due to complications and confusion caused when running it on systems to check whether they were capable of running the Windows 11 OS.

It’s not the first time that Microsoft has incorporated warnings into its Windows operating system for an activated versions but it is the first time the feature has been used to warn of incompatible hardware. As more information becomes available over the coming weeks we will keep you up to speed as always.

Source : Verge : Twitter

