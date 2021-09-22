Windows 11 HP ENVY 34 All-in-One PC with magnetic camera

Creators may be interested in a new Windows 11 PC unveiled by Hewlett-Packard this week specifically designed for Microsoft’s next-generation operating system which will be launching early next month and available to all from October 5th 2021 onwards. Featuring a 34 inch adjustable height WUHD 5K display offering an aspect ratio of 21:9 micro-edge. The Windows 11 PC can be powered by a choice of processors up to and 11th Gen 8-core Intel Core i9 S-series processor supported by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics.

One neat feature of the HP ENVY 34 is its magnetically mounted camera that can be moved around the edge of the display to customise your camera angle when creating tutorials, videoconferencing or simply streaming your favorite game the HP ENVY 34 AiO Windows 11 PC will be available at the beginning of October from the official HP website with prices starting from $1,999.

“For those on video calls, HP offers several tools to enhance the experience. HP GlamCam in the HP Command Center has a Beauty Mode setting to touch up skin, teeth and eyes. Lighting Correction adjusts for a seamless transition when you’re moving from the office to the patio. And with Chat from Microsoft Teams in Windows 11, you’ll be able to reach anyone (for free) however you prefer (call, chat, text, video) right from your device.”

Hewlett-Packard has also introduced its new HP Spectre x360 16 consumer notebook made with recycled CNC aluminum which also be available when Windows 11 launches with prices starting from $1,639. The HP laptop is powered by an Intel Evo verified platform and up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 Processors supported by a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU and offers users up to 17 hours of battery life from a single charge.

Source : HP

