New Windows 11 Insider Preview Build download released

Microsoft has today announced the availability of its new Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.65 which is now available to download by everyone in the developer channel. Features added to the latest Windows 11 download include changes and improvements to the Start menu which now has a search box making it easier to find documents, files and media. The Taskbar now has the ability to be shown across multiple monitors, and can be enabled via Settings > Personalization > Taskbar.

Other features of the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.65 download include:

The ‘Power mode’ settings are now available on the Power & battery page in Settings.

Right clicking the desktop now directly has a Refresh option without needing to click “Show more options”.

Right clicking a .ps1 file in File Explorer now directly has a Run with PowerShell options without needing to click “Show more options”.

Available snap layouts when using smaller PCs in portrait orientation have been optimized for that posture. You can now choose to snap three apps on top of each other, instead of four quadrants.

Based on the collaboration with the most popular GIF provider in China, weshineapp.com, GIF selections are now available for Windows Insiders in China via the emoji panel (WIN + .). If the location is set as China, then GIF data will appear from weshineapp.com.

Right-clicking on the volume icon in the taskbar now includes an option to troubleshoot sound problems.

“We are so excited to have so many of you running the first preview of Windows 11 and we’re busy looking at all your feedback that’s coming in. Today we are releasing an update (Build 22000.65) to everyone in the Dev Channel with a good set of improvements and fixes that will make your Windows 11 experience even better!”

Microsoft has also rolled out a number of fixes in the latest Windows 11 release including a remote code execution exploit in the Windows Print Spooler service, known as “PrintNightmare”, as documented in CVE-2021-34527. For a complete list of all the new features, tweaks and enhancements in the latest Windows 11 download jump over to the official Microsoft blog by following the link below.

