Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22572 released

Microsoft has released a new version of its latest Windows 11 operating system in the form of Insider Preview Build 22572. Bringing with it a wealth of new features, tweaks, enhancements and bug fixes. The latest Windows 11 release includes the addition of Microsoft Family and Clipchamp as inbox apps, as well as an update for Search in Windows 11 called search highlights.

Search in Windows 11

Starting early next week Microsoft will start rolling out an update to the Windows 11 Search feature. Allow you to find almost anything directly from the taskbar. The left side of the search home has been designed to show a list of your recently launched apps, files, settings, and websites.

“Your window to discover what’s trending online, in the world, and in your organization. Of course, you can still type to start searching for your apps, files, settings, and quick answers on the web. The search box in Start and Search will periodically update with content, including fun illustrations, that help you discover more, be connected, and stay productive. These hints in the search box give you a sneak peek into what to expect in search home.”

Microsoft Family App

The FAmily app will only be an inbox app on the Windows 11 Home edition and will be updated via the Microsoft Store. Providing users with the ability to set parental controls to filter inappropriate apps and games and set browsing to kid-friendly websites for Microsoft Edge.

“The family safety features you use on web and mobile are now available on Windows 11 starting with this build with the Microsoft Family app. Set parental controls to filter inappropriate apps and games and set browsing to kid-friendly websites for Microsoft Edge. Help your kids balance their screen time activity on Windows, Xbox, and Android and use activity reporting to better understand your family’s digital activity. Stay connected even when you’re apart with family location tracking.”

Source : Microsoft

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals