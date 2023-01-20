Windows 10 sales stop on January 31st 2023 confirms Microsoft

If you would prefer to use the older Windows 10 operating system on computers you build, you might be interested to know that Microsoft has confirmed it will stop selling Windows 10 downloads on January 31st, 2023. Even though Microsoft will be stopping sales of Windows 10 it will continue supporting the operating system with security updates until October 2025.

At the end of this month Microsoft will stop selling Windows 10 Home and Professional consumer licenses after first launching back in 2015. Now that Microsoft has launched its Windows 11 operating system enabling those with compatible hardware to upgrade to the latest Windows 11 from Windows 10 for free. Microsoft is now pulling the plug on its older generation operating system.

Although according to StatCounter, Windows 10’s global market share of 67.95% leads all versions of Windows. The newer Windows 11 only earned a 16.97% market share as of December 2022.

Windows 10 sales stop

“January 31, 2023 will be the last day this Windows 10 download is offered for sale. Windows 10 will remain supported with security updates that help protect your PC from viruses, spyware, and other malware until October 14, 2025.”

