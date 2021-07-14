A new mini PC no bigger than a smartphone has been unveiled in the form of the LattePanda Alpha powered by an Intel Core M3-8100Y, Dual-Core, 1.10-3.40 GHz supported by Intel UHD Graphics 615 and equipped with 8 GB of memory. The mini PC can run both Windows 10 Microsoft operating system and Linux and is equipped with an integrated Arduino Coprocessor ATMEL 32U4. Other features include connectivity via dual band 2.4 GHz/5 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 together with a Gigabit Ethernet port, USB 3.0 x3, USB Type-C x1 ports and dual M.2 PCIe slots.

“The LattePanda Alpha Linux and Windows 10 mini PC is based on Intel Core m3-8100Y, is a Dual-Core 1.10 GHz CPU that bursts up to 3.40 GHz. Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 615 into the processor, the LattePanda Alpha delivers enhanced media conversion, fast frame rates, and 4K Ultra HD (UHD) video. All of this computing power dissipates only 8 W power, which is the perfect choice for users who need a small, portable, and light SBC for their powerful DIY handheld. And, given its incredibly small size, the LattePanda Alpha can be easily hidden, functioning as the secretly powerful brains behind users coolest project.”

“Embedded DisplayPort (commonly referred to as eDP) is a full-digital interface based on the VESA DisplayPort architecture and protocol, which can use simpler connectors and fewer pins to transmit high-resolution signals as well as allow higher transmission speeds as opposed to LVDS cables. Another benefit of eDP interface is that they allow users to easily connect LattePanda Alpha directly to an LCD.”

More information on the LattePanda Alpha small computer capable of running both the Linux and Windows 10 operating system’s jump over to the official product page by following the link below. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : LattePanda

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals