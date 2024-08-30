NETGEAR Orbi 770 Series high-speed Wi-Fi 7 Mesh network solution

NETGEAR has expanded its Wi-Fi 7 mesh and standalone router lines with the introduction of the Orbi 770 Series Mesh System. This new addition is NETGEAR’s most affordable Wi-Fi 7 mesh system to date, designed to provide powerful Wi-Fi performance and secure connectivity for a wide range of users.

Wi-Fi 7 Mesh Network Solution

Key Takeaways Ultra-fast Wi-Fi 7 speeds up to 11 Gbps

Supports up to 100 devices across 6,750 square feet

Multi-Link Operation for improved connection speeds

2.5 Gig internet port for multi-gig internet speeds

Advanced Router Protection with AI heuristics and exploit prevention

NETGEAR Armor Powered by Bitdefender for comprehensive security

Smart Parental Controls for managing kids’ online time

Unprecedented Speed and Performance

The Orbi 770 Series Mesh System uses Wi-Fi 7 technology to deliver speeds that are 2.4 times faster than Wi-Fi 6. This ensures low latency and better handling of Wi-Fi interference, making it ideal for 4K/8K streaming, video conferencing, gaming, and more. With the ability to support up to 100 devices across homes of up to 6,750 square feet, the Orbi 770 Series is perfect for modern households with multiple connected devices.

Technical Specifications

The Orbi Wi-Fi 7 Tri-band mesh system offers combined Multi-Gigabit speeds up to 11 Gbps using the 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands. It employs Multi-Link Operation to combine the 5 GHz and 6 GHz bands for both front haul and backhaul, improving network reliability and reducing latency. The system also features a 2.5 Gig internet port, making it future-proof for next-generation devices and applications.

Robust Security Features

In today’s digital age, router security is more critical than ever. The Orbi 770 Series includes state-of-the-art encryption protocols and advanced threat detection mechanisms to safeguard your digital life. The new Advanced Router Protection feature, developed in partnership with Bitdefender, provides an additional layer of security by recognizing and blocking exploitation attempts using AI heuristics and advanced exploit prevention.

For added protection, the Orbi 770 Series includes a 30-day trial for NETGEAR Armor Powered by Bitdefender. This all-in-one security solution protects all connected devices, eliminating the need for multiple security subscriptions or software. Additionally, NETGEAR Smart Parental Controls help manage kids’ online time and promote good online habits.

Pricing and Availability

The NETGEAR Orbi 770 Series is available now on the official NETGEAR website in the US and UK and at other major retailers. The pricing is as follows:

RBE773: Router and 2 Satellites – 3 pack, £899.99 MSRP

RBE772: Router and 1 Satellite – 2 pack, £649.99 MSRP

RBE770: Add-on Satellite, £349.99 MSRP

For those interested in further enhancing their home network, NETGEAR offers a range of other products and services. From standalone routers to network extenders and smart home devices, NETGEAR provides comprehensive solutions to meet various connectivity needs. Additionally, the Orbi app allows users to easily manage their network from anywhere, offering features like pausing the Internet, running speed tests, and setting up guest networks. In conclusion, the NETGEAR Orbi 770 Series Mesh System stands out as an affordable yet powerful Wi-Fi 7 solution, offering ultra-fast speeds, robust security, and seamless connectivity for modern households. Here are a selection of other articles from our extensive library of content you may find of interest on the subject of Wi-Fi 7 mesh networking :



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals