NETGEAR Nighthawk RS300 Router and Orbi 770 Tri-band wireless mesh

NETGEAR has expanded its WiFi 7 lineup with the introduction of the Orbi 770 Tri-band Mesh System and the Nighthawk RS300 Router. These new products promise to deliver powerful WiFi performance and secure connectivity at an affordable price point, making next-generation internet speeds accessible to a wider audience.

Key Takeaways Orbi 770 Tri-band Mesh System offers speeds up to 11 Gbps for up to 100 devices across 8,000 square feet.

Nighthawk RS300 Router provides speeds up to 9.3 Gbps and covers up to 2,500 square feet.

Both products feature advanced security measures, including NETGEAR Armor and Smart Parental Controls.

Orbi 770 includes Multi-Link Operation for improved network reliability and reduced latency.

Nighthawk RS300 features a sleek design with omni-directional internal antennas for optimal coverage.

WiFi 7: The Next Generation of Home Networking

WiFi 7 is a significant upgrade over its predecessor, WiFi 6, offering 2.4 times faster speeds, lower latency, and better handling of WiFi interference. This makes it ideal for activities such as 4K/8K streaming, video conferencing, and gaming. As more devices like AR/VR headsets and AI platforms enter the market, the demand for high-speed, low-latency internet continues to grow. WiFi 7 meets these demands by providing multi-gig internet speeds and robust security features to protect digital lives and homes.

The Orbi 770 Tri-band Mesh System

The Orbi 770 Tri-band Mesh System is designed to provide exceptional performance and lightning-fast speeds up to 11 Gbps. It can support up to 100 devices across homes of up to 8,000 square feet with a 3-pack setup. The system combines the 5 GHz and 6 GHz bands using Multi-Link Operation, improving connection speeds and reliability. Its 2.5 Gig internet port allows users to fully experience multi-gig internet speeds, making it future-proof for new entertainment and work-from-home demands.

Ultra-Fast WiFi 7 Tri-Band Speeds up to 11 Gbps – Experience combined Multi-Gigabit speeds up to 11 Gbps with 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands.

Higher Capacity & Robust WiFi – Supports WiFi 7 technology enhancements like 320 MHz, 4K QAM and preamble puncturing.

Multi-link Operation – Combines two WiFi bands at once, for both backhaul (shared 5 GHz & 6 GHz) and fronthaul (5 GHz & 6 GHz) to improve network reliability, reduce latency, and ensure data is delivered with maximum speed.

Multi-Gig Speeds with 2.5 Gig Internet Port – Use the 2.5 Gig internet port for multi-gig cable and fiber plans. Compatible with any internet service provider.

More Multi-gig Wired ports on Router and Satellites – Plug in wired devices to improve performance or setup a multi-gig wired connection between the router and satellites via three 2.5 Gbps Ethernet ports on the router, and two 2.5 Gbps Ethernet ports on the satellites.

Do It All with the Orbi App -Easily manage your network from anywhere, including pausing the Internet, running Internet speed tests, tracking your Internet data usage, setting up separate guest networks, and more.

RS300 Nighthawk Router

The Nighthawk RS300 Router offers blazing-fast WiFi 7 speeds up to 9.3 Gbps, making it an excellent choice for budget-conscious yet tech-savvy users. Its sleek design and patented omni-directional internal antenna improve coverage, providing up to 2,500 square feet of WiFi coverage for up to 100 devices. The router includes a 2.5 Gig internet port and additional LAN ports for fast wired connections, ideal for gaming PCs or consoles.

Blazing-Fast WiFi 7 Tri-Band Speeds up to 9.3 Gbps – Experience combined Multi-Gigabit speeds up to 9.3 Gbps with the ultra-fast 6 GHz WiFi band for smoother WiFi experiences and less interference from neighboring networks.

2.4x Faster Speeds – WiFi 7 delivers 2.4x faster speeds than WiFi 6 with ultra-wide 320 MHz high-capacity channels and 4K QAM to maximize performance across your connected devices.

Multi-Gig Speeds with 2.5Gig Internet Port – Use the 2.5 Gbps internet port for today’s faster cable and fiber plans. Or link one LAN port and the internet port together for speeds up to 2 Gbps for a modem that does not have a multi-gig port but supports link aggregation. Compatible with any internet service provider.

Improved Performance with 2.5Gig Wired Ports – Enjoy improved performance on your gaming and entertainment devices by plugging them into the two 2.5 Gbps ports for faster wired connections. And link the two 1 Gbps LAN ports together for speeds up to 2 Gbps for a NAS device.

Easy file sharing – Plug a thumb drive to the router’s USB port to easily share files.

Do It All with the Nighthawk App – Configure your WiFi for peak performance on priority devices. Easily manage your network from anywhere, including pausing the Internet, running Internet speed tests, tracking your Internet data usage, setting up separate guest networks, and more.

Advanced Security Features

Both the Orbi 770 and Nighthawk RS300 come equipped with state-of-the-art security features. NETGEAR Armor, powered by Bitdefender, provides an automatic shield of security for connected devices and added privacy with VPN. The Orbi 770 series also introduces Advanced Router Protection, which uses AI heuristics and advanced exploit prevention to recognize and block threats. This feature will be rolled out to the rest of the WiFi 7 lineup later this year.

Pricing and Availability

The NETGEAR Orbi 770 Series is available for pre-order now on NETGEAR.com and will be available at other major retailers subsequently. The pricing is as follows:

RBE773: Router and 2 Satellites – 3 pack, $999.99 MSRP

RBE772: Router and 1 Satellite – 2 pack, $699.99 MSRP

RBE770: Add-on Satellite, $399.99 MSRP

The NETGEAR Nighthawk RS300 is also available for pre-order and will be available at major retailers soon priced at $329.99.

Additional Features and Benefits

Both the Orbi 770 and Nighthawk RS300 include NETGEAR Smart Parental Controls, allowing parents to manage their children’s online time and promote good online habits. Basic features are available free of charge, with a subscription fee applying for a Premium Plan after a 30-day trial.

For those interested in exploring more about home networking, topics such as the benefits of mesh systems, the importance of router security, and the future of WiFi technology might be of interest. These areas offer valuable insights into how to optimize home networks for better performance and security.

By offering affordable WiFi 7 solutions, NETGEAR continues to lead the way in providing powerful, secure, and reliable home networking products.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals