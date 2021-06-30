Hazey cocktail and whiskey smoker

If you are searching for the ultimate accessory for whiskey connoisseurs you may be interested in the new Hazey whiskey smoker which has launched via Kickstarter this month and has already raised over half its required pledge goal thanks to over 200 backers with still 57 days remaining. The unique whiskey smoker has been designed by a team based in Los Angeles California and allows you to “take your drink to the next level”.

As the name suggests the Hazey whiskey smoker allows you to add a smoky finish to your favorite spirits and is completely portable, affordable and will last a lifetime say its designers. The design fits neatly over your existing spirit glass collection, whether it be a Highball, Glencairn or Shaker. Once in position you can simply light up your favorite woodchips and the smoker will do its work the all stainless steel design has been CNC machined for extra precision and can be easily cleaned when needed. Premium woodchips are available during the campaign offering Applewood, Cherrywood, Hickory and Mesquite.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $75 or £101 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Hazey campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the Hazey whiskey smoker project review the promotional video below.

“Fortunately for us, most of our risks and challenges on the design side were found and addressed through the extensive use of rapid prototyping via 3D printing. Our main challenge now would be sustaining the recent rapid inflation, in which our team and manufacturer have developed a series of pre-production investments to commit to our backers by guaranteeing our quality at an affordable price, and are determined to deliver before early December.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the whiskey smoker, jump over to the official Hazey crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals