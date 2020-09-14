Balaton temperature controlled drinks bottle

The Balaton vacuum insulated water bottle has been designed to provide users with a multi-functional bottle that controls temperature both for hot and cold beverages. Balaton will make sure your coffee is good to drink for up to 2 hours keeping it piping hot. Early bird pledges are available from $58 or roughly £45 offering a considerable 35% discount off the recommended retail price while the crowdfunding campaign is underway.

With a 2nd layer of vacuum insulation system Balaton will keep the temperature of your soft beverage cold for 10 hours and water is good to drink for 2 days with Balaton. With a 36 Wh battery Balaton provides up to a week of active usage and supports Qi charging when flat.

“The Materials are chosen in the cohesion with the product design. We made sure that Balaton has neat look and durable core. Balaton is made following all health standards, with the mix of 100% hygienic kitchen grade stainless steel to make Balaton completely bacteria and odor proof from inside as well as easy to clean.”

“It does not matter if you are a cleaning freak or more relaxed about the orderliness of your surroundings, you’ll love our cleaning set of Balaton Maintenance Brushes. Our brush is made specifically for Balaton, create your cleaning routine and your Balaton will be your best friend for at least 3 more years!!”

Source : Indiegogo

