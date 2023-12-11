WhatsApp self destructing voice messages rolled outr

WhatsApp start started to roll out its self-destructing voice messages globally, the new View Once Voice Messages for WhatsApp are now available globally, the company previously offered this feature for photos and videos.

We introduced View Once for photos and videos back in 2021 to add another layer of privacy to your messages. Today, we’re excited to announce you can now send a voice message that will disappear once listened to.

For reading out your credit card details to a friend, or when you’re planning a surprise, you can now also share sensitive information over voice message with added peace of mind. For consistency with View Once photos and videos, View Once voice messages are clearly marked with the “one-time” icon and can only be played one time.

As with all your personal messages, WhatsApp protects your voice messages with end-to-end encryption by default, and View Once is just another example of our continued privacy innovation.

You can find out more details about WhatsApp View Once self-destructing voice messages are over at WhatsApp at the link below, as soon as you have listened to the message it will automatically be deleted. WhatsApp have said that the new features is being rolled out globally over the coming days.

Source WhatsApp



