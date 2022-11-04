WhatsApp Communities feature launched

WhatsApp has announced that it has launched its new Communities feature, which will allow up to 1,024 users in a group.

This new feature is designed for communities and they also announced some other new features. These include the ability to create in-chat polls and also have video calls of u to 32 people at once.

Communities like neighborhoods, parents at a school, and workplaces can now connect multiple groups together under one umbrella to organize group conversations on WhatsApp. To get started, tap on the new communities tab at the top of your chats on Android and at the bottom on iOS. From there you can start a new Community from scratch or add existing groups.

Once you’re in a community, you can easily switch between available groups to get the information you need, when you need it, and admins can send important updates to everyone in the Community.

With Communities, we’re aiming to raise the bar for how organizations communicate with a level of privacy and security not found anywhere else. The alternatives available today require trusting apps or software companies with a copy of their messages – and we think they deserve the higher level of security provided by end-to-end encryption.

You can find out more details about the new WhatsApp Communities feature and the other new features over at WhatsApp at the link below.

Source WhatsApp



