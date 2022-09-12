Whats new in watchOS 9 (Video)

Apple’s watchOS 9 software update is coming to the Apple Watch later today, it will be released along with the new iOS 16 software update.

Now we get to have a look at the final version of Apple’s watchOS 9 software in a new video from Zollotech, the software featured is the Release Candidate. This is basically the final developer beta and the same software that will be released to everyone later today.

As we can see from the video the new watchOS software update will bring a wide range of new features to the Apple Watch.

Some of the new features coming to the Apple Watch include improved sleep tracking features which are much more comprehensive than the current features. This will include the ability to track Deep Sleep, Core, REM sleep, and more.

There is also a range of new fitness tracking features coming to the Apple Watch, this includes new workouts for triathlon, swimming, running, and more, there will also be support for streaming to third-party TVs.

Here is a list of models of the Apple Watch that will get the update:

Apple Watch Series 4.

Apple Watch Series 5.

Apple Watch SE.

Apple Watch Series 6.

Apple Watch Series 7.

Apple Watch Series 8.

Apple Watch Ultra.

To install the update on your Apple Watch you will need to ensure your device is charged to at least 50 percent and placed on its charger. You can then install the update from the Apple Watch App on your iPhone. The new watchOS 9 software update will be released later today along with iOS 16.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

