What’s new in watchOS 9 beta 2 (Video)

Apple has released a number of new betas this week, this has included the new watchOS 9 beta 2 for the Apple Watch. They also released iOS 16 beta 2 for the iPhone, macOS 13 Ventura beta 2 for the Mac, and iPadOS 16 beta 2.

Now we get to find out more details about the new watchOS 9 beta 2 software update in a new hands-on video from Half Man Half Tech.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features coming to the Apple Watch with the watchOS 9 software update.

Some of the major new features coming to the Apple Watch are related to fitness, with changes coming to Fitness+ and also the Workout app on the Apple Watch. There are also updates coming to the sleep tracking on the Apple Watch, the new version is designed to be more comprehensive than the current app.

Apple will be releasing its watchOS 9 software update later this year, we are expecting it sometime in September along with the new Apple Watch.

The new beta of watchOS 9 is now available for developers to try out, Apple will release the first public beta of watchOS 9, along with public betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 sometime in July.

Source & Image Credit: Half Man Half Tech

