What’s new in watchOS 9.6.1 (Video)

Yesterday we heard that Apple had released a new software update for the Apple Watch, watchOS 9.6.1, and now we get to find out some more information on what Apple has included in their latest Apple Watch update.

The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at the new watchOS 9.6.12 software up[date and we get to find out more information on what changes Apple has included in the latest version of their watchOS.

As we can see from the video the watchOS software update is available for a range of versions of the Apple Watch, this includes the Apple Watch Ultra, Watch Series 8, Series 7, Series 6, Series 5, Series 4, and the Apple Watch SE.

This software update comes with some bug fixes and some performance improvements for the Apple Watch, this includes a big that is related to access to motion data for that that use the Movement Disorder API and more.

The new watchOS 9.6.1 software update is now available to download for the Apple Watch, you can install it from the Apple Watch on your iPhone, to install the update place your Apple Watch on its charger and make sure it is charged to at least 50 percent.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



