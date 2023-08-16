Apple releases watchOS 9.6.1 for the Apple Watch

We have heard a lot about all of the new betas for Apple today, but Apple also released a software update for the Apple Watch, watchOS 9.6.1, this update has been released two weeks after the watchOS 9.6 software update was released.

The new watchOS 9.6.1 software update mainly comes with some bug fixes and performance improvements, the update does not appear to include any significant new features for the Apple Watch.

The new watchOS 9.61 software update is now available to download for the Apple Watch, you can install the update from the Apple Watch app on your iPhone, you will need to place your Apple Watch on its charger and make sure it is charged to at least 50 percent before installing the update.

We are not expecting to see many more software updates from Apple for the Apple Watch before the release of watchOS 10 which is currently being tested out in beta. The WatchOS 10 software update is expected to be released in September along with a new Apple Watch.

As well as a new Apple Watch we are also expecting the iPhone 156 to launch in September, this will come with IOS 178 which is also currently in beta and we should also get iPadOS 17 at the same time.

Source Apple

Image Credit: Daniel Cañibano



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals