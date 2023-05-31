What’s new in watchOS 9.5.1 (Video)

Earlier today we heard that Apple had released a new software update for the Apple Watch, watchOS 9.5.1, and now we get to find out more information on what is included in the latest version of Apple’s watchOS.

The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at what is included in the latest version of Apple’s watchOS software, this update mainly fixes bugs in watchOS and it may also include some performance improvements.

This update appears top have fixed a green tint issue that some users were experiencing on their Apple Watch that was present in WatchOS 9.5. This update may have also fixed an issue that people were experiencing with battery drain on their Apple Watch.

The watchOS 9.5.1 software update is available for the Apple Watch Series 4, the Series 5, the Apple Watch SE, the Series 6, series 7, series 8, and the Apple Watch Ultra. You can install the update on your device from the Apple Watch app on your iPhone.

To install the update on your Apple Watch, you will need to place the device on its charger and then make sure that it is charged to at least 50 percent. Apple are expected to unveil watchOS 10 at their Worldwide Developer Watch Conference next week.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



