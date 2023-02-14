What’s new in watchOS 9.3.1 (Video)

We have had a range of new software updates from Apple today, this included the watchOS 9.3.1 update for the Apple Watch.

We also had iOS 16.3.1 for the iPhone, iPadOS 16.3.1 for the iPad, and macOS 13.2.1 for the Mac. We previously saw a video of the new iOS 16.3.1 update in action and now we get to find out more details about the new watchOS update.

The video below from Half Man Half Tech gives us a look at the watchOS 9.3.1 software update and we get to find out if there are any new features in this release.

As we can see from the video this software update mainly comes with some bug fixes and also some performance improvements, plus it also includes a range of security updates for the Apple Watch.

There are no major new features included in this version of the Apple Watch software, there is a bug fix related to the Crash Detection feature for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro updates.

We are also expecting Apple to release their first beta of watchOS 9.4 soon, this may happen this week and this update could bring some new features to the Apple Watch. as soon as we get some details on the new beta we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Half Man Half Tech





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals