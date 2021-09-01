What’s new in watchOS 8 beta 8 (Video)

Apple recently released watchOS 8 beta 8 to developers and also public beta testers, the software landed a week after the previous beta.

The new watchOS 8 beta 8 software brings some new features and updates to the Apple Watch. Now we have a video from Half Man Half Tech that gives us a look at the new beta of watchOS 8, kets find out what’s new.

Apple will be releasing watchOS 8 along with the new Apple Watch Series 7, this will happen later this month at the same time as the iPhone 13. The iPhone 13 is rumored to go on sale on the 17th of September, we are expecting the Apple Watch Series 7 to launch at the same time.

The new watchOS 8 software brings a wide range of new features to the Apple Watch, this includes updates for the Weather app, Music app and more and you will also be able to share your Music from Apple Music through Messages to your friends using the Apple Watch. Also you will be able to share photos direct from your Apple Watch.

As soon as we get some information on the exact release date of the watchOS 8 and iOS 15 software updates, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Half Man Half Tech

