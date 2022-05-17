What’s new in watchOS 8.6 (Video)

Apple has released a number of different updates, these have included watchOS 8.6 for the Apple Watch, macOS Monterey for the Mac, iOS 15.5 for the iPhone, iPadOS 15.5 for the iPad, and tvOS 15.5.

We just saw a video of iOS 15.5 and now we have one featuring the new watchOS 8.6 software update. The video is from Ben from Half Man Half Tech and we get to find out what is included in this new software update for the Apple Watch.

As we can see from the video there are a number of changes to the Apple Watch in this new software update, this includes the addition of the ECG feature for the Apple Watch in Mexico.

The update also comes with some other new features including Magic Tap in the accessibility, plus some changes to Apple Card and Apple Cash and also Apple Pay, and more.

The new watchOS 8.6 software update is now available to download, you can install it on your device from the settings menu on your Apple Watch app on the iPhone. You will need to ensure your Apple Watch is charged to 50% and that it is placed on its charger before you install the update.

Source & Image Credit: Half Man Half Tech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals