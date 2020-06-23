Whats new in watchOS 7 beta 1 (Video)

We just had a look at the first beta of Apple’s iOS 14 and now we get to have a look at the new watchOS 7 beta 1.

The new watchOS 7 brings a range of new features to the Apple Watch and we have a great video from Zollotech which gives us a look at the software.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Apple’s watchOS 7 will bring more personalisation, updates for Apple Health and also the fitness and lots more.

We are expecting the software to be released some time in September or October along with the new iOS 14 software.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals