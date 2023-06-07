What’s new in watchOS 10 (Video)

Apple unveiled its new watchOS 10 software at its Worldwide Developer Conference on Monday, they also released their first beta of the software. We previously saw a video of the new watchOS software and now we have another one.

The video below from Zollotech gives us another look at the new watchOS 10 software and its range of features, there are quite a few new features in this update and also some major design changes, and more.

As we can see from the video, the new watchOS 10 software introduces the new Smart Stack feature which is controlled with the digital crown on your Apple Watch, this gives you access to lots of different information on your Apple Watch.

There are also changes to things like Fitness tracking with lots of detailed tracking for cyclists and more, you can now track your FTP (Functional Threshold Power) during a cycling workout on the Apple Watch.

There are also some updates to the Mindfulness app on the Watch with a focus on Mental Health and more, plus a wide range of other new features as well, it looks very interesting from the video.

The first beta of the software is now available for developers to test out, we are expecting the final version of the software in September along with a new Apple Watch and the iPhone 15.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



