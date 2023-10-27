What’s new in watchOS 10.2 beta 1 (Video)

Earlier today we heard that Apple had released a range of new betas, including watchOS 10.2 beta 1 for the Apple Watch, iOS 17.2 beta 1 for the iPhone, iPadOS 17.2 beta 1 for the iPad, and macOS Sonomoa 14.2 beta 2 for the Mac.

Now we have a video from Half Man Half Tech that gives us a look at the new watchOS 10.2 beta 1 software and some of the new features that are coming to the Apple Watch with the update.

This release comes on the heels of WatchOS 10.1, which had its fair share of issues, particularly concerning battery drain. The new beta version aims to address some of these concerns while introducing a slew of new features. However, it’s essential to note that this is still a beta release, meaning it’s not yet stable enough for general release.

As this is only the first beta in the series it will be a while before the final version of the software is released, we are expecting this update to be released sometime in November, probably around the end of the month. As soon as we get some details on exactly when Apple is planning to release these new updates, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Half Man Half Tech



