watchOS 10.2 beta 1 released to developers

Apple has released watchOS 10.2 beta 1 to developers, this new beta comes a couple of days after the release of the watchOS 10.1 software. Apple also released iOS 17.2 beta 1 for the iPhone, iPadOS 17.2 beta 1 for the iPad, and macOS Sonoma 14.2 for the Mac.

The new beta of watchOS 10.2 is now available for developers to try out, Apple is also expected to release a new beta to public beta testers as well, exactly when this will land is not known as yet. The new iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2 beta updates do include some new features.

The new watchOS 10.2 beta software comes with a range of performance improvements and bug fixes for the Apple Watch, the update may also include some new features, but as yet we do not have any information on those.

The new watchOS 10.2 beta 1 is now available for developers to download you can find out more information over at Apple’s developer website at the link below. We are expecting Apple to release their watchOS 10.2 software update sometime in November, the update will probably land around the end of the month. As soon as we get some details on a release date, we will let you know.

Source Apple



