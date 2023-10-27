iOS 17.2 beta 1 released to developers

Following the recent release of the iOS 17.1 software update, Apple has now released iOS 17.2 beta 1 for the iPhone to developers, they also released iPadOS 17.2 beta 2 at the same time and we are also expecting them to release a public beta of the software.

The new betas of iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2 bring a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad, the beta also comes with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements for the iPhone and iPad.

Some of the new features in the iOS 17.2 beta software include the new Journal App, this was originally unveiled with iOS 17 and now it looks like it is finally coming to the iPhone with this update.

As the name suggests, the Journal App is designed to let you create a daily journal, and you can include a wide range of things in the journal, including photos, music you have listened to, and more.

The iOS 17.2 beta 1 also includes support for iMessage Contact Key Verification, Collaborative playlists for Apple Music, and also other new features for Apple Music as well.

As this is only the first beta of iOS 17.2, we will have to wait a while until the final version lands, we can expect this to be released sometime in November, probably around the end of the month. The new iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2 betas are now available for developers to try out, you can find out more details over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple



