Apple releases iOS 17.1 and iPadOS 17.1

Apple has released their iOS 17.1 software update for the iPhone, they also released their iPadOS 171. update for the iPad at the same time, both of these updates bring some new features to the iPhone and iPad, along with a range of performance improvements and bug fixes.

One of the standout features in iOS 17.1 is the improvement to AirDrop. Now, your content will continue to transfer over the internet even if you step out of the AirDrop range. This eliminates the need to stay within close proximity to the receiving device, offering a more flexible and convenient file-sharing experience.

There are also changes to the Music app in this software update, the Favorites section has been expanded to include not just songs, but also albums and playlists. Additionally, a new cover art collection feature offers designs that change colors to reflect the music in your playlist. To make playlist creation easier, song suggestions now appear at the bottom of every playlist, helping you add music that complements the vibe of your existing selections.

There are also new options to control when your display turns off with StandBy, this is on devices like the 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, the update also comes with various bug fixes as well.

The new iOS 17.1 and iPadOS 17.1 software updates are now available to download, you can install the update by going to Settings > General > Software update and Download and install. You can see the details of the bug fixes in the release notes below.

AirDrop

– Content continues to transfer over the internet when you step out of AirDrop range

StandBy

– New options to control when the display turns off (iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max)

Music

– Favorites expanded to include songs, albums, and playlists, and you can filter to display your favorites in the library

– New cover art collection offers designs that change colors to reflect the music in your playlist

– Song suggestions appear at the bottom of every playlist, making it easy to add music that matches the vibe of your playlist

This update also includes the following improvements and bug fixes:

– Option to choose a specific album to use with Photo Shuffle on the Lock Screen

– Home key support for Matter locks

– Improved reliability of Screen Time settings syncing across devices

– Fixes an issue that may cause the Significant Location privacy setting to reset when transferring an Apple Watch or pairing it for the first time

– Resolves an issue where the names of incoming callers may not appear when you are on another call

– Addresses an issue where custom and purchased ringtones may not appear as options for your text tone

– Fixes an issue that may cause the keyboard to be less responsive

– Crash detection optimizations (all iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models)

– Fixes an issue that may cause display image persistence

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

