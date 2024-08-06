What’s New in tvOS 18 Beta 4

Apple has released tvOS 18 Beta 4, bringing a range of new features and improvements to elevate your Apple TV experience. This update focuses on refining existing functionalities and introducing new capabilities to enhance your entertainment and interaction with the device. While some highly anticipated features are still missing, tvOS 18 Beta 4 offers several notable changes that users will appreciate.

One of the key areas of improvement is the Apple TV app itself. Upon launching the app, you’ll be greeted with a refreshed splash screen, providing a visually appealing entry point. The app now offers more detailed information about actors and actresses, allowing you to dive deeper into the talent behind your favorite shows and movies. Additionally, the “Insight” feature enables you to identify songs playing within the content you’re watching, making it easier to discover new music. The app also provides rich metadata, giving you comprehensive insights into the shows and movies you enjoy.

Siri Remote Enhancements

The Siri remote has undergone significant updates to improve your control over the Apple TV. A notable addition is the double-tap functionality, which allows you to quickly display the current and end times of the show you’re watching. This feature proves particularly useful when you want to keep track of your viewing progress or plan your watching sessions accordingly. Moreover, the audio settings now include enhanced dialogue options, ensuring that conversations in shows and movies are clearer and easier to understand.

Audio and Subtitle Refinements

tvOS 18 Beta 4 brings improvements to audio and subtitle options, aiming to provide a more immersive and accessible viewing experience. The update introduces clearer dialogue and reduced loud sounds, making it easier to follow conversations without sudden volume spikes. Additionally, automatic subtitles are now available for different audio tracks and even during mute, ensuring that you never miss a word of dialogue, regardless of your audio preferences or viewing environment.

AirPods Integration and Siri Enhancements

Using AirPods with your Apple TV has become more intuitive and convenient. With gesture-based call handling through Siri, you can seamlessly manage incoming calls while enjoying your favorite shows, without the need to reach for your remote or phone. Siri itself has received updates, with on-device capabilities allowing it to handle simple tasks without requiring an internet connection. However, it’s worth noting that there are no significant changes to the Siri interface or animations in this beta release.

tvOS 18 Beta 4 brings enhancements to FaceTime, making conversations more accessible and engaging. With the introduction of captions support, you can now follow along with written text during FaceTime calls. Additionally, you have the option to choose a dedicated iPhone or camera for FaceTime, ensuring optimal video quality during your conversations.

The update also introduces a partial dark mode, providing a more visually comfortable experience, although application icons remain unchanged. Display zoom options have been added, allowing you to enlarge icons for better visibility and accessibility.

Home Hub Flexibility

For those who use their Apple TV as a home hub, tvOS 18 Beta 4 offers more flexibility in managing your smart home devices. You now have the ability to select between automatic or dedicated home hub options, giving you greater control over how your Apple TV interacts with your connected devices.

While tvOS 18 Beta 4 brings a range of improvements and new features, some highly requested functionalities are still absent. HDMI audio output enhancements and Dolby Atmos lossless audio support, which have been on many users’ wish lists, are not included in this beta release.

Despite these missing features, tvOS 18 Beta 4 represents a solid update that enhances the overall Apple TV experience. The improvements to the Apple TV app, Siri remote functionality, audio, and subtitle options, and integration with other Apple services demonstrate Apple’s commitment to refining and expanding the capabilities of its streaming device. As users continue to provide feedback, it is hoped that future updates will address the remaining desired features and further elevate the Apple TV experience.

Source & Image Credit: Half Man Half Tech



