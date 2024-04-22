Deals: Klima Smart Thermostat – Turn Your Mini Split, Heat Pump or AC unit into a Smart Home Device

Imagine a world where you can control your home’s climate from the palm of your hand. A world where you can reduce energy consumption, automate your home’s temperature, and improve convenience. That world is here, and it’s all thanks to the Klima Smart Thermostat. This innovative device is not just a thermostat, it’s a game-changer. It’s a device that can transform your mini split A/C, window A/C, or air-to-air heat pumps into smart home devices. And the best part? It’s compatible with any A/C or heat pump that uses a remote control with a display.

Key Features of the Klima Smart Thermostat

Remote Access: Control your home’s climate from anywhere in the world.

Control your home’s climate from anywhere in the world. Smart Zoning: Create different temperature zones in your home for ultimate comfort.

Create different temperature zones in your home for ultimate comfort. Open Window Detection: Klima will automatically turn off your A/C or heat pump if it detects an open window.

Klima will automatically turn off your A/C or heat pump if it detects an open window. Appliance Health Monitoring: Keep track of your device’s health and get notified of any issues.

Keep track of your device’s health and get notified of any issues. Guest Access: Allow guests to control the temperature without giving them access to your entire smart home system.

Allow guests to control the temperature without giving them access to your entire smart home system. Guardian Mode: Protect your home from extreme temperatures while you’re away.

Protect your home from extreme temperatures while you’re away. Voice Control: Compatible with Android, iPhone, and iPad devices, Klima responds to your voice commands.

The Klima Smart Thermostat is not just smart, it’s also eco-friendly. Built using eco-friendly materials, this device is compatible with over 10,000 models. It’s a manufacturer-agnostic thermostat, meaning it’s compatible with all brands of mini split A/Cs and air-to-air heat pumps. And with its wireless, easy-to-use, lightweight, and durable design, it’s a device that’s built to last.

Setting up your Klima is a breeze. It can be set up in minutes with a magnetic mount for wall use or with the Klima dock add-on. And with a manufacturer’s 2-year warranty, you can rest assured knowing that your investment is protected.

So why wait? Transform your home into a smart haven today with the Klima Smart Thermostat. One Klima device is needed per device to be controlled, but they can all communicate centrally through the app for a simple experience. The package includes 1x Klima Smart Thermostat (Graphite Grey), 1x Adapter, 1x Magnetic Wall Mount, and 1x Power Wire. And with delivery expected between Apr 24 – Apr 29, you could be enjoying the benefits of a smart home in no time.

Click here to transform your home with Klima, the ultimate smart thermostat. And remember, a smart home is not just a home, it’s a lifestyle. Embrace the future with Klima.

