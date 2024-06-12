What’s New in macOS Sequoia (Video)

Apple’s latest operating system, macOS Sequoia, is set to bring a range of new features and improvements designed to enhance your experience across Mac, iPad, and iPhone. While some features are still in development, the initial developer beta provides a glimpse into the promising updates and areas that require further refinement.

Seamless Cross-Platform Integration

One of the key focuses of macOS Sequoia is the seamless collaboration between your Mac, iPad, and iPhone. With this update, you can start a task on one device and continue it on another without any interruption. This feature aims to provide a more fluid and efficient workflow, allowing you to switch between devices effortlessly.

Although Apple Intelligence, a feature designed to further enhance this integration, is not yet available in the current beta, the existing capabilities already demonstrate significant potential. As Apple continues to develop and refine this feature, you can expect an even more streamlined experience across your devices.

iMessage: More Expressive and Convenient

iMessage in macOS Sequoia introduces a range of new features to make your conversations more expressive and convenient. You can now use advanced text formatting options, such as:

Bold

Italic

Underline

Strikethrough

These formatting options allow you to emphasize important points and add personality to your messages. Additionally, you can now react to messages using emojis, making it easier to express your thoughts and feelings without typing a full response.

Another notable feature is the ability to schedule messages to be sent later. This feature is particularly useful when you want to send a message at a specific time or when you don’t want to disturb the recipient during certain hours. However, it’s important to note that the current beta shows mixed performance for these features, indicating that further refinements are needed before the final release.

Multitasking Made Easier with Window Tiling

macOS Sequoia introduces a new window tiling feature designed to improve multitasking and help you organize multiple windows more efficiently. This feature allows you to arrange your windows in a grid-like layout, making it easier to view and work with multiple apps simultaneously.

While the concept of window tiling is promising, the current implementation in the beta version is somewhat finicky and unintuitive. Users may find it challenging to arrange windows precisely as desired, suggesting that Apple needs to make adjustments and improvements before the final release to ensure a smooth and user-friendly experience.

Safari: Enhanced Reading and Customization

Safari, Apple’s default web browser, has received several updates in macOS Sequoia to enhance your browsing experience. The reader view, which provides a clutter-free reading experience, now offers better highlights and easier access to text size adjustments. These improvements make it more comfortable to read long articles and documents without distractions.

Additionally, you can now customize reader themes to suit your preferences. Whether you prefer a light or dark theme, or something in between, Safari now allows you to personalize your reading experience according to your taste.

Background Replacements for Video Calls and Recordings

macOS Sequoia introduces a system-wide background replacement feature for video recording apps. This feature allows you to change your background during video calls or recordings, providing a more professional or creative look.

However, it’s important to note that the current beta shows mixed performance for this feature, indicating that it is still a work in progress. Apple will need to optimize and refine the background replacement functionality to ensure a seamless and reliable experience for users.

Dedicated Passwords App for Enhanced Security

With macOS Sequoia, Apple introduces a new dedicated Passwords app for managing your passwords, passkeys, and Wi-Fi passwords. This app provides a centralized location to store and manage your login information securely.

In addition to password management, the Passwords app also offers security recommendations. These recommendations help you maintain strong and secure passwords across all your accounts, reducing the risk of unauthorized access to your sensitive information.

Notes App: Collapsible Titles and Inline Audio Transcription

The Notes app in macOS Sequoia has received several updates to improve organization and functionality. One notable feature is the introduction of collapsible titles, which allows you to collapse and expand sections of your notes for better readability and navigation.

Another exciting addition is inline audio transcription. With this feature, you can record audio directly within the Notes app, and the app will automatically transcribe the audio into text. This feature is particularly useful for capturing ideas, lectures, or meetings without the need for manual note-taking.

Furthermore, the Notes app now includes a math notes feature, allowing you to write and solve mathematical equations directly within the app. While this feature is a welcome addition for students and professionals who work with mathematical concepts, it still requires some refinement to ensure accurate recognition and calculation of equations.

iPhone Mirroring: Control Your iPhone from Your Mac

One of the most anticipated features in macOS Sequoia is iPhone mirroring, which will allow you to control your iPhone remotely from your Mac. This feature aims to provide a seamless integration between your iPhone and Mac, enabling you to access and manage your iPhone’s content and functionality directly from your computer.

With iPhone mirroring, you will also be able to drag and drop files between your iPhone and Mac, making it easier to transfer and manage your data across devices. However, it’s important to note that this feature is not yet functional in the current beta version, and Apple is actively working on its development and implementation.

The Potential for a Touchscreen Mac

As Apple introduces more touch-focused features in macOS Sequoia, there is growing speculation about the potential for a touchscreen Mac. While Apple has not officially confirmed any plans for a touchscreen Mac, the new features in macOS Sequoia suggest that it could be a logical next step in the evolution of the Mac lineup.

A touchscreen Mac would allow users to interact with their devices in new and intuitive ways, complementing the traditional keyboard and mouse input methods. It would also open up new possibilities for app development and user interaction, potentially bringing the Mac closer in functionality to the iPad.

Looking Ahead: Refinement and Innovation

macOS Sequoia introduces a range of innovative features that aim to enhance your experience across the Apple ecosystem. While some features still require further refinement, the overall direction of the update is promising, with a strong emphasis on cross-platform functionality and improved user experience.

As Apple continues to develop and refine these features, you can look forward to a more seamless and efficient workflow across your devices. The enhancements in messaging, multitasking, and app integration demonstrate Apple’s commitment to providing a cohesive and intuitive user experience.

With each iteration of macOS, Apple strives to push the boundaries of what is possible, introducing new features and improvements that cater to the evolving needs of its users. As the development of macOS Sequoia progresses, it will be exciting to see how Apple addresses the areas that require further refinement and builds upon the promising features introduced in this update.

Source & Image Credit: Luke Miani



