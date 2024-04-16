Hidden iPhone Drag & Drop Tricks You Need to Know

We have an awesome video from Stephen Robles that shows us a range of iPhone drag & drop tricks you may not know about. In today’s fast-paced digital world, efficiency on your mobile devices is more crucial than ever. The iPhone and iOS offer a plethora of features designed to enhance productivity, and among these, the drag-and-drop functionality on iPhones stands out. If you are wondering how to leverage these features to streamline your daily tasks, here’s a detailed look into some hidden tricks that can transform the way you use your iPhone and iPad.

Streamline Text and Conversations

One of the most straightforward yet powerful capabilities of iOS is its ability to manage text and conversations:

Move Entire Conversations : Did you know you can drag entire text message threads into your Reminders or Notes? This creates a convenient link back to the original conversation, making it easier to reference without scrolling through your message history.

: Did you know you can drag entire text message threads into your Reminders or Notes? This creates a convenient link back to the original conversation, making it easier to reference without scrolling through your message history. Extract Specific Messages: For more targeted note-taking, you can drag individual messages or specific selections of text into other applications like Notes or Reminders. This acts similarly to a copy and paste function but is more direct and often faster.

Handling Images and Files with Ease

The drag-and-drop feature also extends to managing images and files, which enhances how you share and organize content:

Transfer Images Quickly : Easily drag images from the Photos app or directly from a web page into applications such as Messages, Mail, and Notes.

: Easily drag images from the Photos app or directly from a web page into applications such as Messages, Mail, and Notes. Simultaneous Image Selection : Select and drag multiple images at once to efficiently manage photo transfers without the need to repeat the process for each picture.

: Select and drag multiple images at once to efficiently manage photo transfers without the need to repeat the process for each picture. Manage PDFs and Documents: Drag files, especially PDFs created from web content or documents, across different applications to simplify sharing and storage.

Enhanced Web Interaction

URLs and hyperlinks are integral to how we gather information, and iOS facilitates an intuitive handling of these elements:

Drag URLs : You can drag URLs from Safari directly into other apps, where they will appear as rich text links or plain text, depending on the application’s format requirements.

: You can drag URLs from Safari directly into other apps, where they will appear as rich text links or plain text, depending on the application’s format requirements. Hyperlinked Text: Moving hyperlinked text between apps is also possible, allowing for seamless sharing of web content with just a few gestures.

Advanced Manipulations for Power Users

For those who enjoy delving deeper into productivity hacks, iOS offers advanced manipulation options:

Isolate and Transfer Image Subjects : Utilize the “Lift Subject from Background” feature to isolate subjects from images and drag them into other apps. This is particularly useful for sharing images without their original backgrounds.

: Utilize the “Lift Subject from Background” feature to isolate subjects from images and drag them into other apps. This is particularly useful for sharing images without their original backgrounds. Quick Contact Sharing: Drag contacts from your address book directly into messages or emails to share contact information swiftly and securely.

Practical Tips to Enhance Your iOS Experience

Beyond these functionalities, the video also offers practical tips to further enhance your iOS experience:

Creating PDFs from Webpages : Learn to create PDFs directly from webpages using the print option. Simply pinch out on the preview to save the entire webpage as a PDF.

: Learn to create PDFs directly from webpages using the print option. Simply pinch out on the preview to save the entire webpage as a PDF. File Management: Use drag-and-drop to organize and manipulate files within the Files app, improving overall file management efficiency on your device.

As you explore these functionalities, you’ll discover just how much smoother your interaction with your iOS devices can be. Feel free to share your own tips and tricks in the comments, and don’t forget to subscribe for more insights on making the most of your iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Source & Image Credit: Stephen Robles



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals